Police: Stop using Raoul Illidge parking lot as dump site for cars | THE DAILY HERALD

An abandoned car at the parking lot of Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Cay Hill

PHILIPSBURG–The persisting abandonment of dilapidated vehicles on the parking lot of Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Cay Hill is a thorn in the side of residents in the area. It also raised deep concern with Cay Hill Community Police Officer Rensley Henson.

St Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI, together with other governmental organisations, have undertaken various efforts to clean and restore the area, aiming to ensure its functionality. However, Henson was forced to report irregularities in the area again.

“It has come to our attention that unidentified individuals have once again chosen to treat the parking lot as a dumping ground for their old or abandoned vehicles,” KPSM stated in a message to the media, requesting full cooperation from all St. Maarten residents and visitors in refraining from using the sports complex parking lot as a dumping site for unwanted vehicles.

“We appeal to the public’s civic responsibility and encourage them to consider appropriate means of vehicle disposal,” police said.

KPSM remains committed to working closely with the community, VROMI, and relevant governmental agencies to effectively address this issue and ensure a clean and secure environment for all.

Management of KPSM urges individuals with any information regarding the identity of those responsible for the abandoned vehicles or any suspicious activity to come forward and report such incidents to police by calling +1721-5442222

