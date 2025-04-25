Police to conduct preventive searches during 2025 Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

The designated search areas

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – In a joint effort to safeguard public safety during the upcoming Carnival season, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM), will implement preventive search operations beginning Friday, April 25.

The searches will be carried out daily in 12-hour intervals starting at 6:00pm and will continue through May 6. Authorized under the Firearms Ordinance, these operations will allow officers to search individuals, inspect vehicles, and check bags for firearms at designated locations.

Key areas identified for the preventive search operations include W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, beginning from the China Plaza area; the full stretch of Soualiga Road; the Festival Village and its immediate surroundings; as well as other public spaces and access routes connected to Carnival events. These locations have been strategically selected based on their high foot traffic and proximity to major festivities.

Security will be heightened particularly along the route of the J’ouvert Jump-Up, which kicks off on Saturday, April 26, at 4:00am.

This measure follows recent assessments highlighting an uptick in firearm-related violence and robberies during Carnival periods in past years. While authorities recognize that the searches may infringe on personal privacy, they stress that the initiative is both necessary and proportionate to protect public order.

“By acting transparently and proactively, we aim not only to deter the possession of illegal firearms but to promote a safer, more enjoyable Carnival for everyone,” KPSM stated.

The public is urged to cooperate with officers and remain understanding of these temporary security steps. Together, law enforcement and the community can ensure a festive and secure celebration for all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-to-conduct-preventive-searches-during-2025-carnival