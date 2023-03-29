Police to continue controlling scooter, motorcycle riders | THE DAILY HERALD

Impounded scooters





PHILIPSBURG–The Police of St. Maarten have conducted several controls in recent days to ensure general safety and prepare for the upcoming busy Carnival period.

As a result of these controls, a number of motorbikes and scooters have been taken into safekeeping. Most of the scooters and motorbikes were found to be lacking the necessary paperwork or did not meet the technical requirements for use on public roads. The scooters have been impounded and are currently waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners, police said in a press release.

Police are urging all scooter riders to make sure that they have obtained all necessary paperwork and meet technical requirements before using their vehicles on public roads. Not complying with these requirements not only puts the rider at risk, but also endangers other road users and may lead to impounding of the vehicle.

To retrieve an impounded scooter, the police are requesting that owners come forward as soon as possible with their documentation. If the rightful owners fail to claim their scooters within a specified time frame, the police will dispose of them with the appropriate legal permissions, it was stated in the press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-to-continue-controlling-scooter-motorcycle-riders