Police traffic operations lead to multiple arrests | THE DAILY HERALD

Drugs and ammunition seized by police during investigations stemming from traffic controls.





PHILIPSBURG–A week-long series of traffic and safety enforcement operations by the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal contraband. The controls, conducted February 9-15 near Bell’s Lookout Point on A.J.C. Brouwer Road, aimed to enhance public safety and enforce traffic regulations.

During the operations, officers stopped multiple vehicles and issued fines for various infractions. Several incidents also required immediate law enforcement action.

In one case, a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a male driver after officers confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The car was seized for further investigation and the suspect remains in custody.

In another incident, police discovered a box of ammunition inside a stopped vehicle, leading to the driver’s immediate arrest and the confiscation of the ammunition.

Additionally, a traffic check on February 14 uncovered a significant quantity of narcotics. The driver was detained and a female passenger was also taken into custody after officers found drugs concealed in her handbag. Further investigation led officers to the male suspect’s residence, where they discovered and confiscated various narcotics, including cocaine, ecstasy (XTC) pills, hash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and approximately US $2,000 in cash. The suspect was taken back into custody and remains incarcerated pending further investigation.

KPSM remains committed to maintaining public safety and upholding the law through continuous enforcement efforts.

For more information, visit

www.policesxm.sx or contact KPSM at +1-721-542 9128.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-traffic-operations-lead-to-multiple-arrests