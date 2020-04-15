Police trying to process waiver request backlog | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM said on Tuesday that it is trying to process the backlog of travel waiver applications.

Persons can be exempted from the 24-hour curfew if they are granted an emergency travel waiver issued by Police Chief Carl John. Police say they have received more than 400 requests per day since the start of the shutdown on April 5, which has resulted in a backlog in issuing travel waivers.

“At the same time, most [police – Ed.] departments are being bombarded with calls from applicants concerning their requests. Businesses and persons requesting a waiver have to take into account that we receive more than 400 requests a day, which take time to handle. Persons applying for a waiver should be aware that, because of the volume of requests, it’s impossible to process all the applications on the same day,” said police.

Medical exemptions for the 24-hour curfew are being processed by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA. Medical requests should be sent by e-mail to either

Malisha.gumbs@sintmaartengov.org

or

Alissa.rios@sintmaartengov.org

All non-medical requests should be filled in via the St. Maarten government website. These are submitted directly to police.

“We thank you for your cooperation during this time. All e-mails will be responded to, as we are working tirelessly to get to all the requests. If it is not absolutely necessary to be on the road, we urge you to refrain from sending a waiver [request] and to remain indoors,” said police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-trying-to-process-waiver-request-backlog