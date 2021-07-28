Police Union re-elects president and majority of board members | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Rogerrel Mauricia has been re-elected for another three years at the helm of the Nationale Algemene Politie Bond (NAPB). On Friday July 23, Mauricia received 74 per cent of the votes cast. Six additional board member positions had to be filled.

On Friday July 23, the 91 members of the NAPB went to the three polling stations, one at the police station in Philipsburg, one in Simpson Bay and one at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

For the presidency, R. R. Rogers challenged Mauricia, who decided to change his mind after all and based on the demand of the members, re-elect himself again for president.

After the vote count Rogers had received 21 votes (23 per cent of the votes cast) and Mauricia had received 67 votes (74 per cent of the votes cast).

Six additional board member positions had to be filled. A total of eight candidates contested these six positions among which were the former board members and two new challengers. After the vote count all former board members got re-elected for three more years: R.A.A. Doran got 62 votes (68 per cent of the votes cast), Janice M. Philips and B.O.M. Bryson both got 52 votes (57 per cent of the votes cast) and M. Pantophlet got 48 votes (52 per cent of the votes).

With less than 50 per cent of the votes issued officer F. Brown ended with 43 votes (47 per cent of votes cast) and officer S. Richardson 40 votes (44 per cent of the votes cast). Those who did not make it in the board for 2021-2024 were J. Peterson with 24 votes and D. Chandler who got 20 votes.

There were three posts for Congress members to be filled. For these posts the two candidates who campaigned got both 58 per cent of the votes cast. D. Every got 54 votes and J. Boyrard got 53 votes. The congress members of NAPB. Curacao and Bonaire will address issues of common concern for the Police Force in this part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

President Mauricia: “I would like to thank Minister of Justice Anna Richardson for allowing the election committee to use the facilities in order for the members to cast their votes, while on the job, and giving us her blessing. I am also grateful to the Chief Of Police for giving the members of the election committee the time off, in order to assist with the election.”

Mauricia assured that the newly elected members will be a great asset to the board. “Together we will continue to put the members first and will continue to adhere to good governance of this prestigious Union NAPB.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-union-re-elects-president-and-majority-of-board-members