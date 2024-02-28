Police uphold ‘Pay or Stay’ rule for offenders during Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–On the day before the 44th Heineken Regatta, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging the public to prioritise safety and adherence to regulations during the festivities. Recognised as a vibrant gathering that unites locals and visitors, the Regatta is also accompanied by instances of excessive drinking, drug use and other unlawful activities, police noted.

In collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM underscores the significance of upholding the law and safeguarding public welfare throughout the event. Stringent measures will be implemented against individuals found engaging in misconduct or committing punishable offences.

KPSM emphasises responsible enjoyment of the Regatta while abiding by the laws of St. Maarten, stating that this is essential for the safety and well-being of all attendees and residents.

The Prosecutor’s Office has outlined a list of prohibited actions that will result in fines issued by law enforcement, with KPSM reinstating the “Pay or Stay” policy to enforce penalties for offenders, as seen in previous years.

Individuals found in possession of a weapon or an object used as such will face a fine of 715 Netherlands Antillean guilders or US $400. Public intoxication will result in a fine of NAf. 170 or US $95, while those disturbing public order will incur the same fine. Disregarding orders from police officers will lead to a fine of NAf. 715 or US $400.

Moreover, strict penalties await individuals caught with cocaine, with fines set at NAf. 460 or US $260, or alternatively, detention in a police cell.

Individuals planning to attend shows at the Regatta Village at Princess Port de Plaisance Resort on Union Road are advised to take note of traffic circulation changes implemented to ease congestion during the event. KPSM warns that vehicles parked illegally will be towed at the owner’s expense, reinforcing the importance of adhering to parking regulations.

These enforcement measures underscore KPSM’s commitment to maintaining public safety and order throughout the Heineken Regatta. Attendees are urged to comply with regulations and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-uphold-pay-or-stay-rule-for-offenders-during-heineken-regatta