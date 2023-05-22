Police van crashes in pursuit of robbers on scooters, police injured | THE DAILY HERALD

Several cameras in town captured the three robbers after the heist in Front Street.





PHILIPSBURG–Three police officers were transported by ambulance to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on Saturday after they were injured in a road accident while on duty. During a pursuit of two scooters involved in a high-profile robbery at a jewelry store the police van collided with two other vehicles.

On Saturday afternoon, May 20, at approximately 1:00pm, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple reports of a robbery at one of the establishments of Joe’s jewelry on Front Street. Police took immediate action, several patrols were dispatched to the scene. Additional units remained stationed outside Philipsburg to monitor the alleged suspects.

Detectives of the Special Unit Robberies determined that three individuals on two scooters had entered the jewelry store brandishing firearms and proceeded to vandalise the showcase and steal various pieces of jewelry. Reportedly, the robbers got their hands on several Rado watches, worth up to $4,000 apiece.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled on their scooters towards Sucker Garden. While on Sucker Garden road, one of the patrols in the area spotted the suspects, initiating a pursuit that led to Middle Region. “During the pursuit, the pursuing patrol was compelled to perform an evasive maneuver, resulting in a collision with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction,” police said, explaining that a third car got involved in the accident. The occupants of these two cars did not sustain injuries.

While the three officers in the police van were in need of medical help and awaiting the ambulance to arrive at the scene of the accident, the robbers continued their escape towards Dutch Quarter. Upon reaching the French Quarter border, the second patrol sighted the suspects who then managed to cross the French border.

Detectives of the Special Unit Robberies and the Traffic Department of KPSM are investigating the robbery on Front Street and subsequent unfortunate turn of events. The management team of KPSM expressed its concern for the injured officers and extended its full support to their recovery.

KPSM would also like to assure the community that every effort is being made to apprehend the individuals responsible for this brazen act. Detectives urge anyone with information about this robbery to contact KPSM on +1-721-542-2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten if you know or suspect something.

Three officers had to be transported to hospital after their van totaled in a collision in Middle Region.

