Police warn public about harmful drugs circulating on St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Drugs confiscated by police.

PHILIPSBURG–A routine traffic stop on Wednesday, August 20, led to the arrest of a male suspect found in possession of narcotics, including what is believed to be crystal meth, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced.

Officers stopped a white Kia Picanto in the early morning hours and discovered the drugs during a search. The suspect was arrested on the spot and taken to the Philipsburg police station, where he remains in custody for questioning.

Police say the incident highlights growing concerns that dangerous substances such as crystal meth and fentanyl may be circulating on the island.

“Crystal meth is a highly addictive stimulant that can cause severe physical and psychological harm, including heart problems, strokes, and extreme paranoia,” KPSM warned.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, poses even greater risks. It is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, and even minute amounts can be fatal by stopping a person’s breathing. Authorities also cautioned that fentanyl is increasingly being mixed with other drugs, including crystal meth, raising the risk of accidental overdose.

KPSM stressed its commitment to tackling drug use and distribution on Sint Maarten and urged the public to take the warning seriously. Residents are encouraged to report any information related to drug activity to the police.

