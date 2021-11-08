Police warn road and border blockers to cease and desist | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers remove stones from the road at the border crossing at Oyster Pond.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM issued a very stern warning to anyone who seeks to or is obstructing the free movement of people on the Dutch-side border crossings with the French side.

Police will put a halt to any attempts to obstruct the free movement of people or any disruptions to public order at any of the border crossings. KPSM stated. “Anyone involved in these activities or any other dangerous ones at any of the border points are forewarned to cease and desist or be subjected to possible arrest and prosecution on the Dutch side.”

The situation regarding road blockages by unknown individuals on the French side has become more precarious. There have been reports of unknown persons firing shots in the vicinity of Belvedere.

A blockade was erected by unknown persons on the Dutch side at the Oyster Pond border crossing with stones and other construction materials.

KPSM reiterated its advice to anyone seeking to access French Quarter via Belvedere or to cross the border at Oyster Pond to avoid doing so until the situation improves and the barriers are removed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-warn-road-and-border-blockers-to-cease-and-desist