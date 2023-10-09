Police Week 2023: Police celebrating unity, camaraderie and achievements | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–One week ago, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM welcomed law enforcement officers from different parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the island for St. Maarten Police Week 2023. After days of festivities and sporting challenges, today, October 10, all officers celebrate National Police Day.

Police officers from other Dutch Caribbean islands and from the Netherlands are joining members of KPSM at church today for a worship service to honour bravery performed by police officers and to commemorate officers who have fallen.

St. Maarten Police Week 2023 fosters unity, camaraderie and mutual understanding among law enforcement professionals from various regions. The week-long celebration began with a spectacular All White Party at Sky Lounge, Simpson Bay Resort, where law enforcement officers from various delegations were welcomed by St. Maarten’s Chief of Police Carl John.

Expressing warm greetings to all present, John urged everyone to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming events and to revel in St. Maarten’s unique offerings.

The action-packed second day saw fierce competition on the softball field at the Little League Stadium. Teams from various delegations showcased their skills, with St. Maarten emerging victorious in the softball competition. The win symbolised not just a triumph in sports, but also the teamwork and determination that law enforcement officers embody in their everyday duties.

Sunday's festivities took place on the shores of Great Bay Beach in Philipsburg. Law enforcement officers engaged in domino and volleyball competitions. The domino competition was won by the Aruba delegation, showcasing their strategic prowess.

In addition to their domino victory, the Aruba team also dominated the beach volleyball competition, with St. Maarten securing a commendable second place.

“These games not only demonstrated the competitive spirit of the participants, but also highlighted the camaraderie among the teams,” John said.

All law enforcement delegations will participate in a parade and cultural procession in the centre of Philipsburg today between 10:00am and 12:00pm. During this time-frame, a portion of Frontstreet, starting from the Courthouse area, will be inaccessible, along with Emmaplein, Voges Street, E.C. Richardson Street, and a segment of D.A. Peterson Street opposite the police station.

KPSM requests that all road users be mindful of these closure times and plan for alternative routes accordingly. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and attentiveness when following the traffic diversions that will be in place.

