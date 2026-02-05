Pond Island residents approached NRPB for payout, but no compensation applies | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs said some individuals affected by the Pond Island demolitions had approached the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) seeking compensation, but stressed that no payout applies, as the bureau is not involved and the land is not part of the EDMP landfill project.

Speaking during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday, Gumbs said that demolition operations on the Pond Island parcel have been completed successfully. The work involved the removal of unauthorised structures, including shacks, containers, abandoned vehicles, fencing, and gates.

The minister explained that the demolitions followed months of advance notice. Occupants and stakeholders were first informed in September, with a final notification issued on January 12, that specified the start of the demolition. He said the work was deliberately scheduled after the Christmas holiday period out of consideration for residents.

Before the demolitions began, inspectors carried out detailed site assessments and documented all structures through photographs. Gumbs said all relevant stakeholders, including GEBE and other utility providers, were present to ensure the work was conducted safely and in a coordinated manner.

Gumbs said the government will turn its attention to other parcels of government-owned land where unauthorised construction has taken place. He again cautioned against waiting for compensation tied to the Pond Island operation. “I ask that you do not wait to relocate hoping for a payout from them [NRPB –Ed.],” Gumbs said.

He explained that the NRPB has no role in these demolitions and that the cleared Pond Island parcel is not part of the EDMP intervention on the landfill. Gumbs stressed that legal ownership or lease rights do not arise simply from occupying land. He noted that individuals who did not deed the land at the notary or obtain long lease do not have legal rights to the parcel, regardless of the length of occupation.

The minister acknowledged that the situation on Pond Island reflects wider housing, immigration, and socioeconomic challenges in the country, adding that these issues are being addressed collectively, including through housing policy.

He also expressed appreciation to the Arrest Team, the Police Force, and all cooperating agencies whose professionalism ensured the safe execution of the demolitions.

Gumbs said government is committed to proper land management, noting that poor land management contributes to unsanitary conditions across the country and that enforcement efforts will continue.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pond-island-residents-approached-nrpb-for-payout-but-no-compensation-applies