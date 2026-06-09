Port completes major lighting upgrade of Causeway Bridge | THE DAILY HERALD

Causeway Bridge new LED system

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten has completed a comprehensive lighting upgrade of the Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge, introducing a modern programmable LED system designed to improve the landmark's functionality, energy efficiency and visual appeal.

The project included the complete replacement and modernisation of the bridge's lighting system, upgrades to the electrical and control infrastructure, installation of newly fabricated side panels, repairs to critical bridge components, and the deployment of advanced LED technology throughout the structure.

According to Port St. Maarten, more than 1,350 metres of programmable linear LED lighting has been installed along the bridge, with approximately 675 meters on each side. The new system is capable of displaying a wide range of colours, animations and themed lighting sequences for national celebrations, cultural events, awareness campaigns and special commemorations.

The upgraded lighting system utilises energy-efficient LED technology, which is expected to reduce power consumption while providing improved brightness, durability and operational performance compared to the previous installation.

Port St. Maarten said the project followed months of planning, procurement, engineering reviews, fabrication and logistical coordination. Construction works began in January 2026 and were completed on schedule on June 4.

To mark the completion of the project, Port St. Maarten hosted a 20-minute inaugural light show on Friday evening, showcasing the capabilities of the new lighting system.

Following the inaugural presentation, the bridge was illuminated in purple in recognition of Vitiligo Awareness, reflecting the Port's intention to use the programmable lighting system to support community initiatives and social awareness campaigns throughout the year.

Port St. Maarten thanked project partners, contractors, government stakeholders and technical teams for their contributions to the successful completion of the works.

"The completion of the Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge Lighting Upgrade underscores Port St. Maarten's commitment to preserving and enhancing critical infrastructure while ensuring that one of the island's most iconic landmarks continues to serve as a source of pride for residents and visitors alike for generations to come," said Port St. Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gumbs.

The Simpson Bay Causeway Bridge, which serves as a key transportation link between the Dutch and French sides of the island, is one of St. Maarten's most recognisable pieces of infrastructure and a prominent feature of the Simpson Bay Lagoon area.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-completes-major-lighting-upgrade-of-causeway-bridge