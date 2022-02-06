Port expects $12M in revenue this year | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten is expecting approximately US $12 million in revenues this year.

Port St. Maarten Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ton Van Kooten provided the information to Members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday in response to a question from National Alliance (NA) MP Angelique Romou, who asked for the estimated increase in revenue with the resumption of cruise arrivals. “For 2022 approximately US $12 million is expected in cruise revenues in SMH [St. Maarten Habour – Ed.] Cruise Facilities NV,” said Van Kooten.

In response to Romou’s query on how more revenue would be generated, MPs were told “by optimising and expanding the current services being offered to the lines and, as previously mentioned, the updating of the strategic agreements.”

In response to a question by Party for Progress (PFP) MP Melissa Gumbs on the current bottlenecks that hamper the port’s expansion and operations now, MPs were told that Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic had severely added strain to the port’s potential to invest and maintain a leading edge. Financial recapitalisation and wise investments are the route being taken to once again improve its financial situation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-expects-12m-in-revenue-this-year