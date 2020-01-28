Port, FCCA to host town hall meeting on cruise industry | THE DAILY HERALD

Cruise passengers enjoying a stroll on Great Bay Beach.

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten in collaboration with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) will host a town hall meeting at the Homeporting Terminal at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities in Pointe Blanche from 6:00 to 7:30pm Tuesday, February 4.

Cruise sector experts will share their views about the industry at the meeting. They will also share information that “would be beneficial to persons in the tourism-cruise-hospitality sector or to those who would like to enter the local cruise business,” said Port St. Maarten.

Entrepreneurs, business owners/managers and the public are invited to attend the town hall meeting.

“The town hall meeting approach is a new format that Port St. Maarten [will be – Ed.] implementing in 2020 with respect to stakeholder and community engagement and knowledge sharing in order to stimulate greater awareness about the cruise industry that would be beneficial to persons interested in breaking into the industry. …

“Cruise tourism is an essential pillar to the national economy. At the heart of the economy are small, medium-sized and large businesses. The town hall meeting is an opportunity for existing, mature businesses to be apprised of the latest and new trends and developments related to the interests of cruise passengers when they visit a destination.

“At the same time, the engagement session is also an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and should be considered a road to entrepreneurship in developing niche markets, services and products for an ever-changing cruise demographic.

“Come out and hear what the cruise industry experts have to say and what they are looking for and what cruise passengers expect from destinations. For an entrepreneur in the making, this could help bring that vision to fruition and fill a need in the cruise tourism sector on the island, which keeps us at the forefront as a destination,” said Port St. Maarten in a press release on Monday.

To register, persons can visit the website

201.220.14.28/sxm/MainMenu.aspx?SpecialEvent=1.

