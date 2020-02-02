Port gets another feather in its cap with PAMAC Award | THE DAILY HERALD

Port St. Maarten representative Lela Simmonds (eighth left) and Ichel Moeslikan (ninth left) representing the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, with other recipients and FCCA officials during the PAMAC Summit.

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten has another feather in its cap after receiving the Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council (PAMAC) Cruise Summit Distinguished Marketing Partner Award.

The award was presented during the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) PAMAC Cruise Summit, held January 20-25 aboard the Carnival Sunrise cruise vessel which set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel took summit delegates to Grand Turk and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

Port St. Maarten Management was “very pleased with the recognition it received as being a key partner in promoting the destination throughout the FCCA marketing network.”

The six-day summit featured a series of meetings, workshops and networking events connecting with senior cruise industry leaders to discuss industry trends and standards, and to develop relationships and mutual benefits for the cruise lines and members’ companies and destinations.

During the PAMAC Summit, Port St. Maarten representatives had “very good” one-on-one meetings with various cruise lines and the FCCA as it relates to renewing relationships and re-establishing commitments.

Discussions also centred on improving destination products and services, and being able to provide superior experiences.

More than 100 attendees, including FCCA Platinum Members, key cruise tourism stakeholders, and more than 30 high-ranking executives from the FCCA’s 19 member lines attended the FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit.

Cruise lines represented at the summit were Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Group, MSC Cruises Inc., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Silversea Cruises.

The PAMAC event is one of several that the FCCA coordinates for its Platinum Members and member lines to stay at the forefront of information about both the industry and destinations while finding ways to maximise the benefits for all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-gets-another-feather-in-its-cap-with-pamac-award