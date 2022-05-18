Port managers certified in corporate governance | THE DAILY HERALD

PSG CEO Alexander Gumbs (fourth from right) along with middle- and senior management and representatives of crmLiNK.

PHILIPSBURG–A number of senior- and mid-level management officials at the Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) received their certificates after recently attending a planned three-day corporate governance training that was given by crmLiNK from the Netherlands.



Port St. Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said corporate governance allows PSG to continue to comply with local and international rules and regulations by being up to date with trends and developments in this area.

PSG recognises the importance of good corporate governance and considers it a core principle of best practice governance principles at the highest ethical standards, with oversight of management and steering the business strategy of the group.

“I have made corporate governance one of my core principles since being appointed CEO late last year,” Gumbs said. “Corporate governance allows us to regulate relationships with shareholders, stakeholders, the community, employees and management, and it facilitates effective and pragmatic management decision-making in compliance with local and international regulations, leading to the long-term sustainable success of PSG.”

Some presentations covered on the first day of the training included the introduction to good corporate governance; roles, profiles and competencies; conflict of interest, integrity and moral framework.

The second day covered law and legislation, which was given by Franklyn Richards, a former governor of St. Maarten and a lawyer by profession. Finance and control, compliance and corporate risk management was presented by St. Maarten-born Candia Joseph, who is currently Director of St. Maarten Government Accountants Bureau SOAB.

The final day of the training covered boardroom dynamics, sessions about information provision, communication and governance. All presentations were given by representatives of crmLiNK and speakers from different professional sectors and backgrounds.

crmLiNK was established to assist companies and individuals in this age of major change, this age of disruption. The labour market will be organised differently in the coming years in a rapid pace, according to crmLiNK. crmLiNK provides professionals for boards of directors, supervisory boards and management.

In the field of (permanent) education, professionalisation, consultation and transformation, crmLiNK offers specific trajectories and customised training solutions and is associated with the Dutch institution Central Register of Short Professional Education CRKBO.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-managers-certified-in-corporate-governance