Port set to achieve major milestones in home-porting and cargo operations | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten is fully committed to becoming a greener port, aligning with the maritime industry's goals for zero emissions by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten revealed to Parliament on Thursday.

Current sustainability efforts include port-wide electrification, the introduction of electric vehicles for port operations, investigating waste-to-energy solutions, and early discussions on providing shore power to cruise ships.

Port St. Maarten, the minister said, is on track to welcome 1.35 million cruise passengers in 2024, marking a notable increase of 60,000 passengers compared to last year and exceeding initial projections by 2%. Looking ahead, the Port anticipates even greater success in 2025, with over 1.5 million passengers expected.

Heyliger-Marten said the Port St. Maarten Group of companies is dedicated to enhancing the overall destination experience. Key initiatives include beautification projects, such as improvements to notable landmarks like the Battery Point monument and the Causeway Unity roundabout, and the introduction of new attractions like a water park by Royal Caribbean Group cruise line. Additionally, Walter Plantz Square will receive fountain upgrades in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

As a leading cruise destination, ensuring guest connectivity is a top priority for Port St. Maarten. The construction of a waterside walkway, a project in development for the past decade, is set for completion this year and will enhance tourist safety by separating them from roadside traffic. The Port is also focused on further developing its direct access to the heart of the capital to enhance the visitor experience.

The home-porting sector has expanded with the addition of two new vessels this season, the “SH Vega” and “Le Ponant”. Virgin Voyages is also set to begin regular transit calls this cruise season, and discussions are underway with Virgin Atlantic to explore future home-porting operations in St. Maarten, the minister said. “This season will see 15 inaugural cruise calls, including Virgin Voyages, and 14 more are projected for 2025.”

Current data trends indicate a steady increase in the number of cruise ships in service, with around 40 new ships expected by 2030. As the Caribbean remains the top cruise destination, it is crucial for the Port and the destination to continue investing in

improvements and enhancing marketing efforts.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the Port will host the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference and the Caribbean Shipping Association annual general meeting (AGM). These events provide a platform to showcase the destination to key stakeholders while offering local businesses opportunities to engage with an international audience.

The Port has outlined several key developments, strategically categorised into four areas: Port Facility, Experiences, Connectivity and Sustainability. Under the Port Facility upgrades, several projects aim to enhance efficiency, safety and overall passenger experience. These include a planned cruise entrance upgrade to improve ambiance and welcome at the award-winning cruise facility, and the development of a new Crane Inventory Depot to minimise crane downtime and boost operational efficiency by serving as a dedicated maintenance area for cranes and spreader bars. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Security Command Center is being established, utilising advanced camera systems and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to significantly enhance surveillance and monitoring capabilities across the Port's facilities.

Infrastructure improvements are also in focus, with essential upgrades to Cruise Pier South, operational since 2000, aimed at extending its lifespan and increasing durability against storm-related wave action. The expansion of cargo reefer plug capacity will enable the Port to handle more refrigerated containers, strengthening its position as a key transshipment hub for neighbouring islands. Concurrently, a phased resurfacing of damaged areas in the cargo sector is underway and will continue over the next 18 months to ensure the Port’s operations remain efficient and safe.

Minister Heyliger-Marten informed Parliament that the Port's cargo operations have also shown robust growth, with a solid 11% increase in trans-shipment activity over 2023, reflecting steady growth in maritime logistics.

The minister noted that the port is exploring practical applications of AI, particularly in security, and integrating these innovations into its state-of-the-art Security Command Center.

The TEATT minister revealed that bridge passage data from the Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority SLAC recorded a 21% decrease. The decline is said to be primarily due to weather disruptions from recent storms.

Looking back, the Port faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic in

2020 and 2021, following the severe impact of Hurricane Irma. While operations have fully resumed, with profitable results in 2022 and 2023 and projections for 2025 indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels, the Port remains potentially undercapitalised due to these past disruptions. “In collaboration with government, the Port is actively exploring ways to strengthen its equity base to support its planned investment programme and ensure long-term growth and stability,” Minister Heyliger-Marten stated in conclusio

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-set-to-achieve-major-milestones-in-home-porting-and-cargo-operations