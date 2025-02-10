Port St. Maarten excels in engagement with community, wins Best CSR Award | THE DAILY HERALD

Port St. Maarten was named the Best CSR organization for 2024 after winning the Community Corporate Challenge (CX3) in partnership with Voice of the Youth Foundation (VOTY). National Institute of the Arts (NIA) and Windward Roads took second place, while Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and Grant Thornton came in third. The awards were presented at the Foresee Foundation office on Friday. In photo: Representatives of the winning teams and special awards of CX3 2024 posing with their trophies.





PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), winning the Best CSR Organisation award at the 2024 Community Corporate Challenge Cx3. Partnering with the Voice of the Youth Foundation (VOTY), the port excelled in community engagement and fundraising, reinforcing the event’s spirit of collaboration and impact.

The competition, which encourages partnerships between businesses and non-profits, saw the National Institute of the Arts (NIA) and Windward Roads secure second place, while Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) and Grant Thornton finished third. The awards ceremony took place at the Foresee Foundation office on Friday.

In addition to their CSR victory, Port St. Maarten and VOTY also received the Most Funds Raised award. EPIC and Grant Thornton were honoured for Highest Volunteer Engagement and Game Day Champion, while Team Freegan Foods and BDO took home the Most Impactful Video award. Individual recognition was given to volunteer Islaya Streefkerk for Outstanding Teamwork and Spirit.

All winners received uniquely handcrafted Cx3 trophies, created by local artist Binkie Van Es, adding a special touch to the event’s recognition.

The 2024 Cx3 Challenge saw participation from six teams, including St. Maarten AIDS Foundation/Domino’s Pizza. The competition generated over 2,000 social media interactions, engaged more than 700 volunteers, and raised an impressive NAf. 25,837 for various initiatives.

“The best part was seeing the hard work that goes into non-profits and being able to contribute beyond just financial support,” shared one participant.

The challenge involved a mix of social media campaigns, fundraising efforts and community events, culminating in an exciting Game Day, where teams demonstrated their teamwork and strategic skills.

The Cx3 Challenge not only celebrated competition but also fostered long-term partnerships between organisations. “We were already in discussions about partnering, and when Cx3 came up, it was the perfect way to begin our collaboration,” said a representative from BDO/Freegan Food Foundation.

With its success, the Cx3 Challenge will now be held biennially, continuing to strengthen community ties and promote corporate social responsibility. “Impact is maximised through collective action,” emphasised Team Leaders for Change and Social Economic Council LFC/SER.

