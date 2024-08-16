Port St. Maarten forecasts over 1.5 million cruise tourists in 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten (right) with Michele Paige, CEO of Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association.

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) anticipates a significant increase in cruise tourism, projecting that over 1.5 million cruise passengers will visit the island in 2025. This optimistic forecast reflects the global cruise industry's robust recovery, with 2023 seeing 31.7 million passengers, a 7% increase from 2019.

Cruise industry trends indicate a 10% growth in capacity from 2024 to 2028, with global passenger numbers expected to approach 40 million by 2027.

"We are on a growth trajectory, with cruise tourism rebounding more quickly than other travel sectors," said PSG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs. "Our steadily increasing cruise numbers since the pandemic demonstrate the confidence the cruise industry has in St. Maarten. However, we must continue innovating and offering new experiences to our guests."

Minister of Tourism, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for continuous enhancement of the island's offerings. "We are committed to revitalizing and expanding our services to maintain our competitive edge. Strengthening public-private sector partnerships is crucial in this effort," she stated.

St. Maarten will have the opportunity to showcase its attractions at the 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Tradeshow, set to take place on the island from October 22 to 25. The event will bring together around 800 industry professionals, including cruise line representatives, tourism officials, and port authorities.

Michele Paige, CEO of FCCA, praised St. Maarten's achievements, noting, "Reaching the 1.5 million passenger mark highlights the island's commitment to meeting the cruise industry's needs. We are excited to support St. Maarten in achieving even greater milestones in the future."

