Port St. Maarten gears up to resume operations after tropical storm Ernesto | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has completed initial assessments of the port infrastructure following Tropical Storm Ernesto, which impacted the region on Tuesday, August 13. Efforts are now underway to restore cargo and cruise operations as quickly as possible.

While some cosmetic damage was reported across the port's facilities, repairs are expected to be completed in the coming days. The homeporting facility sustained minor damage but is on track to be fully operational for the upcoming 2024-2025 cruise season.

The resumption of vessel berthing at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facility will depend on sea conditions, as safe docking is the top priority for cargo and cruise ships.

In anticipation of the storm, PSG activated its hurricane plan on Monday, August 12, suspending vessel berthing operations at midday to protect infrastructure, crews, and staff. The port’s offices in Great Bay and Simpson Bay were also closed on Tuesday, August 13.

Tropical Storm Ernesto passed approximately 65 miles west of St. Maarten at its closest point on Tuesday afternoon, marking the fifth named storm in what is predicted to be an active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The remaining storm names for this season include Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-st-maarten-gears-up-to-resume-operations-after-tropical-storm-ernesto