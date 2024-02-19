Port St. Maarten Group to support SMART Tradeshow | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2019 SMART Tradeshow.





PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) will be one of the main supporting entities of the upcoming St. Maarten/St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) scheduled for this April 8-11, organisers announced on Monday.

SMART will bring together tourism professionals from the region and beyond to discuss business opportunities with Northeastern Caribbean tourism companies, highlighting island experiences in the process. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), l`Office de Tourisme de St. Martin and the Club du Tourisme are jointly organising the event. SMART was visited by representatives from over 20 destinations in its last trade show.

The SMART organisation said it is elated by the support of one of the largest cruise ports in the region and by extension, the world. St. Maarten’s cruise port is not just amongst the largest in visitor counts, but also won many consumer and industry awards, it was stated in the release.

“As of its early beginnings twenty years ago, Port St. Maarten Group has always supported the SMART initiative for its binational and outreaching character,” PSG CEO Alexander Gumbs stated.

“Visitors don’t see our borders; for them we are an undivided tourism product. SMART is a great moment to shine as one towards foreign tourism dignitaries. In addition, the event is a great platform to reconnect for tourism players.”

SMARTs Early Bird season kicked off earlier this month and runs until February 29. Venue for this year’s trade show is the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Convention Centre. All information about the trade show can be found at www.shta.com/smart.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-st-maarten-group-to-support-smart-tradeshow