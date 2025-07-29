Port St. Maarten issues guidelines for dredged channel in Great Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

The channel, created by Dock Maarten Marina, provides a critical passage for deep-draft vessels that previously could not access the area due to a sandbar. (photo courtesy of Dock Maarten Marina)





PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has issued an advisory to mariners and stakeholders regarding the use of a newly dredged channel and turning basin in the northeast section of Great Bay.

The channel, created by Dock Maarten Marina, provides a critical passage for deep-draft vessels that previously could not access the area due to a sandbar.

The channel aims to improve navigability for larger vessels entering and exiting the marina. Mariners are advised to contact their respective marinas for up-to-date information on water depths and any changes to the channel. Bobby’s Marina can be reached via VHF Channel 16 (working on 69), and Dock Maarten Marina via VHF Channel 16 (working on 87).

To ensure safe and uninterrupted passage, anchoring is strictly prohibited within or near the channel and turning basin. Vessels moored alongside marinas must avoid blocking access to or from any marina or adjacent property. The area is not designated as a shelter zone during inclement weather and should not be used for refuge, as doing so could endanger nearby infrastructure.

Navigation through the channel must adhere to the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) of 1972. The channel is marked according to the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) Maritime Buoyage System Zone B: red buoys indicate the starboard (right) side and green buoys the port (left) side when approaching from the sea. Yellow markers outline the turning basin.

Mariners should take note of COLREG Rule 9, which governs navigation in narrow channels. Vessels must keep to the starboard outer limit of the channel where safe and practicable. Smaller vessels and sailing boats must not impede ships that are constrained by their draft and can only safely navigate within the channel. Fishing vessels must also yield. Overtaking is only permitted with proper signalling and agreement between vessels, and special caution must be taken near bends or blind spots.

In accordance with Rule 28, vessels constrained by their draft may display three all-round red lights in a vertical line or a black cylinder shape to signal limited manoeuvrability.

Port St. Maarten urges all vessel operators to exercise caution, follow established maritime rules, and remain alert when using the channel. These guidelines are in place to safeguard maritime traffic and maintain safe access to the marinas and properties within Great Bay.

