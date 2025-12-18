Port St Maarten, PJIA agree on joint strategy to align development, better visitor experience | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives and senior management from PSG and PJIA

PHILIPSBURG–The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) and Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) have agreed on several areas of collaboration aimed at aligning long-term development, strengthening promotion, improving the visitor experience, and expanding community engagement, following a joint high-level think tank session held on December 17, 2025.

The agreement was the main outcome of the session, which brought together senior leadership from both organisations to strengthen coordination between St. Maarten’s two primary gateways. The meeting was led by PSG Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gumbs and PJIA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cleaver and focused on identifying joint opportunities to enhance the island’s competitiveness, elevate the visitor experience, and maximise positive community impact.

During the discussions, both organisations relayed their commitment to operating as aligned partners, positioning the port and airport as a unified entry system and a key driver of national development. The shared approach is intended to ensure that gateway infrastructure evolves in a coordinated and forward-looking manner to support sustainable growth.

The first area of agreement centres on strategy alignment and long-term planning. Both entities agreed to synchronise future development plans to ensure complementarity, including aligning infrastructure concepts, coordinating design initiatives that influence passenger movement across the island, and considering future ventures such as home-porting. A shared strategic framework is expected to ensure that decisions made by either gateway support St. Maarten’s broader national vision.

The second area focuses on commercial and promotional initiatives. PSG and PJIA agreed to explore co-branded representation and future promotional concepts to strengthen destination visibility. These initiatives will also include community-driven efforts aimed at reinforcing St. Maarten’s brand and economic vitality.

Events and community engagement formed the third pillar of collaboration. Both organisations committed to expanding community-centred programs for groups such as youth and seniors, supporting cultural events, and exploring innovative concepts that showcase St. Maarten as a premier destination. The further development of mentorship programs was also discussed, with an emphasis on nurturing local talent as a foundation for long-term growth and continuity.

The fourth area of collaboration relates to development and guest experience enhancements. Discussions focused on improving the overall visitor journey through collaborative infrastructure planning, enhancements to public-facing spaces, and the development of future commercial zones to elevate customer satisfaction and community experience.

PSG and PJIA emphasised that closer collaboration is necessary to move both organisations and the destination forward. Beyond commercial objectives, both underscored that their combined efforts must also deliver meaningful benefits to the wider community, reflecting their shared responsibility as stewards of St. Maarten’s growth and future.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-st-maarten-pjia-agree-on-joint-strategy-to-align-development-better-visitor-experience