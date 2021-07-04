Port St. Maarten to receive first transit call on July 7 | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of TEATT Ludmila de Weever (left) and VSA Minister Omar Ottley (right).

PHILIPSBURG–The cruise industry is back in gear prompting a staggered approach to the resumption of cruising, Port St. Maarten management said over the weekend. “Destination St. Maarten forms a pivotal part of this approach and will be welcoming more than 1,000 passengers to its shores”.

In a sector update, port management said that they have had a lot of communication with key local stakeholders and the cruise industry in regard to protocols and the safest and most feasible way to resume business. “The team at Port St. Maarten and port users are ready to welcome, host and entertain the passengers as they return some 15 months later.”

In addition, port management said that coincidentally Celebrity Edge was the last commercial transit vessel that visited the country back in March 2020, and this week it will come back full circle. The port is looking forward to frequent/daily transit calls to the destination in the coming weeks and months.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Omar Ottley stated: “I am extremely happy to be a part of ‘safe tourism.’ At times it is not easy, but when a balance is found between economic activity and safety, it becomes a special moment, and Wednesday, July 7, 2021, will be a special moment.”

Cruise sector forecasting is currently indicating a strong rebound and the port is looking to local stakeholders such as taxis, retailers, and tour operators to continue to maintain high service level standards along with local coronavirus COVID-19 public health and safety protocols.

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship, described as the new home of modern luxury cruising, will be making a transit commercial cruise call to Port St. Maarten on Wednesday, July 7. The Royal Caribbean Group brand vessel was the first ocean-going cruise ship to set sail on June 26, from United States Port Everglades after 15 months of no-sail.

The destination remains a favourable port of call for the cruise industry in connection with regular scheduled destination port of calls throughout the week. Scheduled port calls are important to the destination as it will allow passengers to explore the island in a safe manner for a couple of hours as was done pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-st-maarten-to-receive-first-transit-call-on-july-7