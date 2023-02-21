Port St. Maarten to test its emergency responsiveness | THE DAILY HERALD

Port St. Maarten





PHILIPSBURG–Personnel from Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) will be participating in a live maritime security drill on Thursday, February 23, between 9:00am and 12:00pm, in conjunction with the national emergency services.

Motorists are advised there may be some impact to the traffic flow on the road in front of the port due to the movement of emergency vehicles. More than 70 professionals are expected to participate in the live drill.

A large-scale maritime security exercise is required every 18 months, according to the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code requirements. The ISPS Code came into force on July 1, 2004, and is applicable to all vessels over 500 gross tons operating on international trade routes, as well as the ports that provide a service to them.

The drill’s primary objective is to practise the skills, test the equipment involved and validate the procedures relating to the scenario which will take place at the Port Facility.

“This is an opportunity once again to test our response to an emergency at the port,” PSG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said. “It ensures that PSG staff and members of the emergency services are able to work in sync in dealing with an emergency, which allows entities to maintain a high level of readiness.”

Gumbs added that the security drill further enhances the port’s ability to maintain and improve proficiency. “We have a responsibility to keep testing our response system based on our Port Facility Safety Plan,” the CEO said.

The ISPS Code provides a framework through which ships and port facilities can cooperate to detect and deter acts that pose a threat to maritime security.

The Code enables the detection and deterrence of security threats within an international framework, it establishes roles and responsibilities and enables collection and exchange of security information. This methodology for assessing security ensures that adequate security measures are in place,” Gumbs explained.

The Code requires ship and port facility staff to gather and assess information, while maintaining communication protocols. The team focuses on preventing the introduction of unauthorised weapons. Using the means to raise alarms, they put in place vessel and port security plans and ensure training and drills are conducted.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/port-st-maarten-to-test-its-emergency-responsiveness