Portal soon open for June payroll support | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Businesses in need of payroll support for June can apply as of Friday, July 31, announced Finance Minister Ardwell Irion on Wednesday.

Irion said the online portal for June’s version of the business payroll support programme under the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP) will be open from Friday, July 31, until Friday, August 14.

Before businesses could apply for aid, government had to amend the project in line with several conditions imposed by the Dutch government. These included a 20 per cent salary reduction for employees of businesses receiving support and a one-to-one ratio of payroll support compared to a business’ loss of income.

The Committee for Financial Supervision CFT approved the country’s amendments last week in a letter to Dutch State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops.

