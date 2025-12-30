Positive and Elektralyets Foundations named Daily Herald’s Persons of the Year | THE DAILY HERALD

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations Presidents Shelly Alphonso and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt in August honoured urologists Dr. Ramos and Dr. Rojas of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with the first-ever “Man Up Check Up” Honour Pins, recognising their dedication to men’s health and prostate cancer awareness. The pins were presented during a special ceremony at SMMC as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

PHILIPSBURG–The Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation have been named “The Daily Herald’s” Persons of the Year for 2025, in recognition of their sustained, measurable and community-driven impact on men’s health, particularly prostate cancer awareness, education and early detection on St. Maarten.

Throughout the year, the two foundations intensified their “Man Up Check Up” campaign, screening hundreds of men, breaking long-standing taboos surrounding prostate cancer, and creating safe spaces for open discussion about men’s physical, sexual and mental health. Their work reached men across generations, backgrounds and insurance status, combining direct medical access with education, advocacy and follow-up care.

A cornerstone of the foundations’ 2025 efforts was the successful hosting of multiple free prostate cancer screening events, carried out in collaboration with St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), NAPA Auto Parts, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and the St. Maarten Lions Club.

More than 300 men were screened during two major events, with a total of 312 men receiving Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests. On September 13 alone, 177 men participated. The screenings were held at both NAPA Auto Parts locations in Philipsburg and Cole Bay – intentionally chosen to provide a familiar, non-threatening environment where men could feel comfortable taking the first step toward prioritising their health.

Fathers and sons, brothers and friends showed up together, underscoring the community-wide reach of the initiative. For uninsured men, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, in partnership with SLS, covered the cost of PSA testing, ensuring that financial barriers did not stand in the way of early detection.

The foundations’ “Man to Man” approach, reinforced by the now widely recognised slogan “Man UP and Check UP,” continued to challenge stigma and normalise conversations around prostate cancer and men’s health.

Beyond the test

Screenings were only one part of a broader strategy. The foundations placed strong emphasis on education, dialogue and follow-up, recognising that awareness and understanding are critical to long-term health outcomes.

Following the screenings, attention turned to “Let’s Talk About Sex 3,” a panel discussion held on September 26. The evening begins with a Men’s Night Out Happy Hour.

The panel features urology specialists from SMMC: Dr. Pinto addressing erectile dysfunction diagnosis and treatment, Dr. Rojas presenting on prostate cancer, screening and local data, and Dr. Ramos discussing prostate cancer treatment pathways. Community advocates Michael van Grieken, Raymond Benjamin, Gordon Snow and Michael Ferrier also took part in the discussion.

The foundations also hosted a Men’s Health Day at SMMC. PSA results from the September 6 and 13 screenings are reviewed, alongside free blood pressure, blood sugar and HIV testing.

Strong partnerships

Partners involved in the campaign repeatedly emphasized the strength of collaboration behind the initiative. A representative from St. Maarten Laboratory Services highlighted the importance of expanding access to PSA testing, particularly for uninsured men, as a critical step in early detection. Michael Ferrier of NAPA Auto Parts, a prostate cancer survivor, described the screenings as inspiring, noting that hosting them at familiar community locations helped men engage more comfortably. The St. Maarten Lions Club stressed the value of education and outreach, while CPS described the campaign as a model for effective public health collaboration.

Medical champions

In September, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations honoured urologists Dr. Ramos and Dr. Rojas of SMMC with the first-ever “Man Up Check Up” Honour Pins. The pins were presented during a ceremony at SMMC in recognition of their commitment to men’s health and prostate cancer awareness. Ramos and Rojas had appealed to the foundations for help in starting an awareness campaign after being confronted with a growing number of prostate cancer cases.

Launched in 2019 in collaboration with SMMC, the “Man Up Check Up” campaign has grown steadily, reaching not only St. Maarten but also St. Eustatius and Anguilla. Dr. Rojas and Dr. Ramos reflected on the progress made, stating: “We are proud to be part of a movement that encourages men to take control of their well-being. It is inspiring to see how far this campaign has come. Every year more men are showing up for screenings, asking questions and taking action. That’s the real victory.”

Each year, the foundations partner with SLS to provide 100 uninsured men with free PSA tests, reinforcing their commitment to equity in healthcare access.

“Our goal is to break the silence around prostate cancer,” said Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt and Shelly Alphonso of the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations. “We want men to feel empowered to talk about their health, get regular screenings, and know that their well-being is important.”

Persons of the Year

In naming the Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation as Persons of the Year, “The Daily Herald” recognises not only the scale of their impact, but the consistency, compassion and courage with which they have approached a sensitive and often overlooked issue. By meeting men where they are, providing access to lifesaving screenings, fostering honest conversation, and building strong partnerships, the foundations have helped reshape how men’s health is addressed in the community. As their work continues, the message remains clear and unwavering: early detection saves lives, conversation matters, and men’s health deserves attention, action and care.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/positive-and-elektralyets-foundations-named-daily-herald-s-persons-of-the-year-2