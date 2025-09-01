Positive, Elektralyets Foundations honour urologists with “Man Up Check Up” pins | THE DAILY HERALD

The man up pins being presented to SMMC urologists.

CAY HILL–The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations have honoured urologists Dr. Ramos and Dr. Rojas of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with the first-ever “Man Up Check Up” honour pins, recognising their dedication to men’s health and prostate cancer awareness.

The pins were presented during a special ceremony at SMMC as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

September is recognised globally as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and in St. Maarten the “Man Up Check Up” campaign has been leading the effort to spotlight prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men. Launched in 2019 in collaboration with SMMC and its urologists, the campaign has steadily expanded, reaching men not only in St. Maarten but also in St. Eustatius and Anguilla.

Dr. Rojas and Dr. Ramos expressed pride in the progress of the initiative. “We are proud to be part of a movement that encourages men to take control of their well-being. It is inspiring to see how far this campaign has come. Every year more men are showing up for screenings, asking questions and taking action. That’s the real victory,” they said.

Since its inception, the campaign has offered free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screenings, supported by a coalition of community partners including St. Maarten Laboratory Services NV (SLS), SMMC, NAPA Auto Parts, Kooyman, Picture This Studio, St. Maarten Lion’s Club, Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and local churches. Each year, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations partner with SLS to provide 100 uninsured men with free PSA tests.

“Our goal is to break the silence around prostate cancer,” said Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt and Shelly Alphonso of the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations. “We want men to feel empowered to talk about their health, get regular screenings, and know that their well-being is important.”

This year the regional impact of the campaign is evident, with prostate cancer awareness activities being organised by the Anguilla Cancer Society and the Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation in St. Eustatius. Planned events include PSA screenings, radio interviews, information sessions, community walks, and fundraisers aimed at encouraging men to prioritise their health.

On St. Maarten, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations are also hosting a series of activities in September, including PSA testing at NAPA Auto Parts locations in Cole Bay and Philipsburg, a Men’s Night Out and “Let’s Talk About Sex 3” panel discussion on September 26, and a Men’s Health Day screening at SMMC on September 27.

The Foundations strongly encourage men, especially those ages 45 and older, to participate in these activities, speak with their family physicians, and commit to annual PSA screenings. As part of this year’s campaign, a new awareness video titled Start the Conversation – Man Up Check Up is being shared on social media, featuring real voices urging men to openly address their health. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Gn_pSP8mVp0 .

