Positive Living programme celebrates 20 years of ministry | THE DAILY HERALD

Producer of Positive Living Marilyn Hodge.

ANGUILLA–The Positive Living radio programme has been aired for the past twenty years on Radio Anguilla. It started on November 13, 2000, with the aim of making a “positive difference in the lives of the Anguillian community.” It started with one presenter and now has over 200.

Producer Marilyn Hodge, says the programme presents life-applicable solutions, oftentimes from a biblical perspective, to many of the issues confronting the community. She has identified the transformation of many lives by the programme, as her greatest testimony.

The programme was expanded in 2009 to a weekly, now bi-weekly, column in the Anguillian newspaper, and in 2018 to AIM (An Inspiring Moment), on Klass FM Radio 92.9. In January 2021, the programme will be launched on New Beginning Radio, 99.3FM as KISS (Keeping It Spiritually Simple).

Hodge has published two books in the Positive Living series and a third is to be launched later this year. The producer is grateful for the encouragement and testimonies she has received and continues to receive from readers and listeners in Anguilla, the wider Caribbean and further afield. She is also grateful to the media houses and the many presenters and supporters who willingly participate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/positive-living-programme-celebrates-20-years-of-ministry