Post Office gets ‘enormous amount’ of returned mail | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Re-evaluating operations, rebranding image ~

PHILIPSBURG–Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) Interim Director Marinka Gumbs says that since assuming her current post she has taken stock of some of the financial and operational challenges the organisation is facing.

“Every month, PSS is faced with an enormous amount of returned mail. This issue is a concern for us, and it also concludes that since Hurricanes Irma and Maria we are more challenged than ever before in delivering mail to citizens,” Gumbs said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Many persons are still displaced or for unknown reasons have not updated their information at the Civil Registry. Management, therefore, intends to meet with representatives of government and other agencies to discuss how we can tackle this and other matters seriously and structurally.”

She said that although some of the issues facing PSS are a direct result of St. Maarten’s responsibilities since becoming an autonomous country, they need to be dealt with without delay so that PSS can rediscover its potential. It is no secret, she noted, that postal services around the world are experiencing a serious decline in their core business since the dawn of the Internet.

“Undoubtedly, advanced technologies and the presence of highly competitive package delivery businesses underscore and intensify these challenges even more.”

Therefore, Gumbs is already exploring other viable options such as e-Commerce, which, in her opinion, will provide many opportunities for financial growth for the post office.

“In the coming months, the focus will be placed on our internal matters, which includes re-evaluating our operations and rebranding our image to serve our country better. We will be rolling out new services and enhancing the services that we are already providing. These initiatives, however, cannot be accomplished without the involvement of the government, board, management, and staff, of course,” Gumbs said.

Despite the odds, she said PSS has been fortunate to retain quite a few experienced and longstanding employees during a very difficult time for the organisation. “I am confident that these individuals and newcomers can play an important role in the realisation of new and promising initiatives.”

Gumbs said stakeholder involvement and public-private partnerships are equally important for the future of PSS.

“We cannot become complacent because of technology and other threats. PSS must look at the opportunities in the challenges that exist and capitalise on these if we want to chart a new direction, regain our presence and financial viability,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/post-office-gets-enormous-amount-of-returned-mail