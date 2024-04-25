Postal Services acquires Cpost Intl.’s operations | THE DAILY HERALD

PSS Director Marinka Gumbs (left) extended her gratitude to Jervhes Josephia, CEO of Cpost International N.V. (right) for his collaborative approach and vision in initiating their partnership.

PHILIPSBURG–In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its presence in the region, Postal Services of St. Maarten (PSS N.V.) has finalised the acquisition of Cpost International N.V.’s (Cpost’s) operations, including PuntoMio, EuroMio, and MoneyGram services.

The integration of Cpost’s operations into PSS N.V. signifies a leap forward in international shipping solutions, promising enhanced convenience, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for customers in St. Maarten engaged in cross-border transactions.

Marinka Gumbs, Director of PSS N.V., expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the reinstatement of MoneyGram services at the post office as a pivotal achievement. She stated, “The reintroduction of MoneyGram services represents an essential avenue of financial access for residents without traditional banking options.”

Gumbs also commended the collaborative spirit of Jervhes Josephia, CEO of Cpost International N.V., acknowledging his foresight in spearheading this partnership and exploring innovative ventures in both postal and non-postal sectors.

In response, Josephia conveyed appreciation for the long-standing support of St. Maarten’s community towards Cpost. He emphasised their commitment to enhancing services and ensuring customer satisfaction through this strategic collaboration with PSS N.V.

Gumbs reiterated PSS N.V.’s dedication to delivering excellence in service, affirming, “Postal Services St. Maarten remains steadfast in our pursuit of exceptional service provision. The introduction of these new services underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our esteemed clientele.”

