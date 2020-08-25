Postal Services has its first COVID-19 positive employee | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND–Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) announced on Tuesday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The management of PSS said it was informed earlier this morning Tuesday, August 25 of the employee’s COVID status. The employee, who is currently abroad and obtaining the necessary medical attention, was last present at the workplace on Wednesday, August 19 and was not showing any symptoms at the time.

“Considering the remote working conditions of the PSS offices and the health and safety of our employees being a top priority, management has decided to close its operations effective today Tuesday, August 25 for two weeks to take prompt measures (incl. fumigation and deep cleaning of all offices) to mitigate the spread of the virus,” PSS said in a press release.

PSS assured that it has been taking all the proactive steps to reduce the risk of infections among its employees. These steps have included increasing the frequency of cleaning of the offices, amenities and service areas, heightened hygiene practices (washing of hands), encouraging social distancing, and underscoring the need to remain at home when feeling ill.

The public will be updated in a subsequent press release about the resumption of services and related developments. For urgent matters, persons are urged to send an email to info@pssnv.sx.

PPS sent it best wishes to the employee for a full recovery.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/postal-services-has-its-first-covid-19-positive-employee