Potential benefits for St. Maarten broached in talks between PM, CDB | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Communications Specialist for CDB Jewel Forde, President of CDB Hyginus Leon, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Interim Director at the Directorate of Foreign Relations, Patrice Gumbs.

PHILIPSBURG–The potential benefits of St. Maarten becoming a member in the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) were discussed when Prime Minister (PM) Silveria Jacobs met with CDB President Hyginus Leon.

The meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties to foster greater regional collaboration and towards achieving sustainable development in the Caribbean. The Caribbean Development Bank has been dedicated to promoting economic growth, infrastructural development and disaster prevention and preparedness across its borrowing member countries, it was stated in a press release.

Jacobs, in her pursuit of enhancing regional ties and bolstering commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognises the pivotal role that partnerships with regional institutions such as the Caribbean Development Bank can play. Membership of the CDB will offer the opportunity for St. Maarten to access financial resources, technical expertise and knowledge-sharing platforms that are crucial in driving forward its development agenda.

Leon expressed enthusiasm about the potential collaboration with St. Maarten. He emphasised the importance of collective efforts in addressing shared challenges and maximising opportunities for growth in the region.

“As St. Maarten continues its journey towards sustainable development and greater regional engagement, the exploration of the benefits that membership to Caribbean Development Bank may have for St. Maarten, holds immense promise. We believe that by forging stronger partnerships and aligning our efforts with those of other Caribbean nations, we can collectively pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future,” Jacobs said.

The discussions between Jacobs and Leon underscore the commitment of both parties

to explore avenues for closer cooperation, mutual benefit and the advancement of St. Maarten’s development objectives, it was stated in the release. “The government of St. Maarten remains dedicated to seeking ways to solidify partnerships within the Caribbean region and contribute to the shared achievement of the SDGs as laid out in the National Development Vision of St. Maarten.”

