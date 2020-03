In his own way, local resident “Tommy” has been doing his part to make the roads a better place for motorists.

Tommy is known for collecting small change here and there and using the funds to purchase cement and other material to patch potholes around town. On Thursday, he was seen patching a pothole in front of utilities company GEBE in Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pothole-warrior