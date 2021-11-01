Potholes galore in familiar spot | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the potholes on Welfare Road.

COLE BAY–The pavement of Welfare Road in Cole Bay, near Green Market (former Daily Extra) supermarket, has again weakened to the point that several potholes have appeared, endangering traffic.

Following rainfall in the past month, the quality of the pavement has deteriorated in record time. Road crews were seen filling potholes in this section of Welfare Road only a matter of weeks ago.

Overflowing water, partly due to uncleared drains, has turned the road into an eyesore that requires warning to unsuspecting motorists and bikers on this busy spot where buses also stop and pedestrians use the crosswalk.

