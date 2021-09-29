…POWERFUL SAM CONTINUES MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWESTWARD… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 28

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182021

1100 AM AST Wed Sep 29 2021

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…19.4N 57.0W

ABOUT 405 MI…655 KM ENE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…949 MB…28.03 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 19.4 North, longitude 57.0 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 949 mb (28.03 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Sam will impact the Lesser Antilles during the next several days. Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas in a day or so, and then spread to the United States east coast by this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Pasch

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/powerful-sam-continues-moving-slowly-northwestward