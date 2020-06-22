PPRN on agenda for minister’s visit | THE DAILY HERALD

French Overseas Minister Annick Girardin leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

MARIGOT–French Overseas Minister Annick Girardin and her entourage will be on an official visit to St. Martin today, Monday.

She will be received by President Daniel Gibbs at Hotel de la Collectivité at 3:00pm where they will sign the “Contrat de Convergence et de Transformation” at 3:45pm. The Convergence Contract concerns the co-financing of future projects for the territory.

Girardin is scheduled to visit Thelbert Carti Stadium in French Quarter at 4:45pm, where she will be briefed on the stadium’s reconstruction.

She will also be meeting representatives of the district councils to discuss progress with revision of the natural risk prevention plan PPRN following the Lacroix mission’s visit in January and the subsequent recommendations made.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pprn-on-agenda-for-minister-s-visit