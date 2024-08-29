Practical exercises for aspiring commanders at Fire Department | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the practical exercise sessions.

BONAIRE–Under the guidance of experienced instructors, aspiring commanders of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN are developing essential skills for responding effectively to emergencies. From August 12 to September 26, exercises are being held at the fire station on the airport grounds and at various public locations.

The exercises focus on firefighting at so-called high-risk buildings, such as homes, schools, restaurants, gas stations and daycare centres. They will be conducted without actual fires, utilising fire trucks and special computer programmes.

This approach makes the practical simulations more realistic, allowing participants to practise effectively. These simulations are made possible through the cooperation and availability of buildings and institutions on Bonaire.

In March, the BKCN began an intensive commander’s training programme, primarily based on Bonaire. In May, aspiring commanders from Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius successfully completed their first training block. The second block started on August 12 and will continue until the end of October, including two intensive training weeks in the Netherlands and Germany.

The BKCN asks residents to be mindful of these exercises. Your understanding and support are crucial as these future commanders prepare to protect our communities. Together, we are strong for a safe Caribbean Netherlands.

