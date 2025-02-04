Pre-carnival activities get underway Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

The Carnival Grand Parade in Marigot is set for Sunday, March 2. (2020 photo by Robert Luckock)





MARIGOT–The 2025 French-side Carnival is fast approaching and the festive atmosphere begins this coming weekend in the districts of French Quarter and Grand Case.

The pre-events initiated during the 2024 edition are designed to create excitement, liven up the districts and get people involved in the Carnival spirit.

Friday, February 7: Get Fit-2-Fête takes place at the Thelbert Carti sports ground in French Quarter from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. The watchword is get ready for the parades. This first one-hour Soca Fit session will be led by coach Fabi. It is a dynamic workout to get one in the mood and back in shape before the Carnival festivities, or simply to get you moving. Saint-Martin Santé will be on hand to offer advice on nutrition and well-being.

Saturday, February 8: Barventure Karaoke at Tropics Bar in Grand Case from 7:00pm to midnight. Karaoke fans will have the chance to shine on stage in a friendly and festive competition. DJs Lil R and Deejay Blaze will be providing musical entertainment. Free entry – come and sing along and celebrate.

Sunday, February 9: Drum Parade in French Quarter from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in collaboration with the Rhythm and Groove Association. The procession will set off from the service station for a vibrant parade, giving a first preview of the official Carnival 2025 festivities. The public is invited to join the parade and enjoy this unique experience.

Carnival is a time for sharing and celebration. The aim of these pre-events is to bring people together, generate interest and build excitement ahead of the official festivities!

or call tel. (0690) 37.55.57.

