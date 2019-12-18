Pre-Christmas surfacing | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Christopher Wever announced during a town hall meeting at Dutch Quarter Community Centre last Friday that roadworks on the Dutch Quarter main road will commence on Tuesday, December 17.

A layer of asphalt will be laid on the main road from the entrance of Zorg en Rust to the roundabout close to Belvedere Estate. Utilities company GEBE had to complete maintenance works for the roadworks to commence, said Wever. In photo: Wever (fourth right) and Department Head of New Projects Kurt Ruan (fourth left) inspecting the area of the roadworks on Monday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93369-pre-christmas-surfacing