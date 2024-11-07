Pre-St. Martin/St. Maarten Day event in Neths. attracts crowd | THE DAILY HERALD

The venue was filled to capacity with visitors celebrating.

PHILIPSBURG–A pre-St. Martin/St. Maarten Day celebration held recently in the Netherlands attracted a festive crowd.

Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell, in her welcoming words, emphasised the role of St. Martin/St. Maarten Day as an occasion for the community to come together and find strength and inspiration in exchanging experiences and making new connections.

She reminded the young St. Maarteners in the Netherlands, including students, that their country needs their talents. Arrindell highlighted the fact that the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary is working on establishing a database of students and persons who wish to return to St. Maarten as a crucial means to eliminate the capacity deficit that exists on St. Maarten.

“I really felt it was necessary for the Cabinet to organise this St. Maarten’s Day event. It was not possible for various reasons in recent years. The fantastic turnout and very positive feedback we are getting now confirms that there was a true need for us to do this,” she said.

Feedback from both visitors and vendors at the celebration was very positive, according to a press release. As one young woman from St. Maarten now working in the Netherlands remarked: “I like the vibes. How entrepreneurs and talent come together makes it very festive. It makes me proud to be a St. Maartener.”

Many vendors pointed at their empty chafing dishes as a reply: “Sold out!”

The celebration was organised by the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary in partnership with Small Island Unity Foundation. Performing artistes were Darren on the steel pan, The One Man Asylum DJ Spy, Big Dano, Patrick Grayham, DJ Richy Stylez and Cay Hill. They got the crowd dancing and singing along.

