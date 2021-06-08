Pre-travel COVID-19 testing lab in Philipsburg now open | THE DAILY HERALD

A view of one of the testing areas in the new COVID-19 facility.

PHILIPSBURG–Health Care Laboratory Services (HCLS) St. Maarten N.V. officially opened its new COVID-19 testing facility in Philipsburg on Monday, June 6.

The new testing facility will provide residents, businesses and tourists a centrally located test facility for COVID whereby the results are being provided within the same day on an official printed certificate.

This was shared in a press release from HCLS on Tuesday.

The new testing facility, conveniently located at Emmaplein 1 across from the FirstCaribbean International Bank CIBC, is fully equipped to provide reliable and affordable pre-travel rapid antigen testing as well as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services and is geared to cater to cruise-goers, returning stay-over tourists, residents and businesses in the greater Philipsburg area.

To make use of the testing services at HCLS in town, no appointments are needed. Customers can simply walk in from Monday to Saturday, 11:00am till 1:00pm, and walk-out with their printed rapid antigen test results within approximately 20 minutes. The PCR test results will be available for pick-up within 24hours.

Dr. Fey van der Dijs said he is extremely pleased to be able to extend these services, as a matter of convenience, in the downtown area of Philipsburg.

“With our new testing facility and our dedicated team of professional lab technicians and support staff, we are now fully equipped to provide certified testing services to individuals, businesses and groups of up to 40 persons,” said Dr. van der Dijs. “Our business operation is set-up for safe but speedy processing and seamless traffic flows in a comfortable, spacious and air-conditioned area, and we look forward to welcoming all residents, businesses and visitors to our new testing facility.”

Should persons need to contact the lab, they can call 1-721-585-911.

