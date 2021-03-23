Precarious position | THE DAILY HERALD

This 18-wheel truck carrying a load of wood almost tipped over while backing into the parking lot of ACE Mega Center on Union Road around 12:00pm Monday.

After crossing the threshold, the load shifted and ended up leaning precariously on the left side, threatening to crash onto the road and sidewalk. The driver had the presence of mind to stop, which probably averted a major mishap. However, the tilting truck blocked the flow of traffic, and motorists had to wait until it was safe for the truck to resume operations. Police officers responded to the incident and were observed at the scene.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/precarious-position