Préfecture advisory on removing debris and obstructions on roads | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–During the events of the last few days, the Préfecture has requisitioned means to remove wrecked vehicles as part of the restoration of public order. However, a large amount of debris still clogs the public roads and is a source of danger, especially on roads without public lighting. A two-wheeler driver lost his life last Friday night after hitting a car wreck in Quartier d’Orléans.

The Collectivité is being asked to ensure the removal of debris. In accordance with Article LO 6314-3 of the General Local Authorities Code, the Collectivité has sole jurisdiction in matters of roads and road traffic. In this context, the Préfecture has served formal notice on the Collectivité to have debris, waste and bulky items remaining on the public roads removed and to take all necessary measures to clean the roads within 72 hours.

For the festive season, caution is the order of the day on the roads. The Préfecture and Gendarmerie remind the public of the need to be more vigilant and to avoid risky behaviour at the car wheel and on two wheels. On the road, everyone is responsible for the safety of all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93555-prefecture-advisory-on-removing-debris-and-obstructions-on-roads