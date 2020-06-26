Préfecture agrees to work with taxi drivers to unblock Solidarity Funds | THE DAILY HERALD

Taxi drivers and market vendors gathered at the Agrément roundabout early Friday morning for a peaceful protest. Taxi drivers have not been able to obtain State financial aid from the Solidarity Fund. (Le Pélican photo)

MARIGOT–Aggrieved taxi drivers achieved a breakthrough on Friday at an afternoon meeting when the Préfecture consented to work with them to obtain State Solidarity Fund payments for which they found they have not been eligible because of incomplete payments of social charges or other filing issues.

For months the issue has angered independent taxi drivers who believe they are entitled to financial help like everyone else, and feel completely let down by the Collectivité which has reminded them that the Solidarity Fund is a State initiative and not its responsibility.

Taxi drivers argue that they have never recovered from Hurricane Irma, the Caisse Territorial des Oeuvres Scolaires (CTOS) two-month strike, the December 2019 blockades due to the natural risk prevention plan PPRN, and now the COVID-19 pandemic and three months of lockdown. There is no work, let alone being able to pay any social charges and taxes.

Now, with the administrative help offered (many older drivers are not familiar with computers and administrative procedures) taxi drivers will be able to obtain the 1,500 euros monthly for a period of four months which will then pre-qualify them to apply for other loans available.

After taking their “Taxi Drivers Matter” protest to the radio stations and the written press, the protest took to the streets of Marigot early Friday morning. A procession of taxis and buses drove through Marigot before a large gathering assembled at the Agrément roundabout. Market vendors, urban bus drivers and other small independent entrepreneurs joined in the peaceful protest.

“We understand now that there are ways around some of the issues blocking us that don’t necessarily have to apply to us in St. Martin, so it was a very fruitful discussion we had and it looks very promising for us,” explained Swalicab Taxi Association technical adviser Raymond Helligar.

“The Collectivité never approached us because it did not have any workable solution, and it never looked for a solution, so what is its purpose? The politicians do not represent the people. But this is good news and we are moving forward. With the lockdown it was not possible to receive us, but by the beginning of July that will change. It’s a pity that we had to take it to the streets, but now we have 50 per cent of the solution.”

Helligar said that when the Chamber of Commerce separated from the national Chamber it did not work to taxi drivers’ advantage. “We got left on our own. We lost out big time by St. Martin having that measure of autonomy. We can’t get that family support any more from a large network of 150 chambers.”

That said, support has been received from the taxi federation and unions in Guadeloupe.

Helligar thanked Baki Arbia of Hommage Hotel and others for supporting the protest movement, the many taxi drivers who came out to protest and the market ladies. He forgave others who he said were “timid” to come out.

“But we had enough support to get the message across. The progress that we have made will benefit everybody. I’m sure we will have a good Christmas this year.”

