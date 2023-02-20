Préfecture cancels Les Mardis Tuesday over security concerns | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Due to the clash of two major events happening at the same time tonight, Tuesday, the Mardis Gras Parade in Galisbay and Les Mardis de Grand Case, the Préfecture decided to cancel Les Mardis, citing the logistic difficulty of providing adequate security for both events.

The situation was being discussed all day Monday. The decision was made following the incident of Saturday, February 18, in the early hours of the morning, as revellers were taking part in Jouvert Morning in Marigot.

A man pulled out a gun and fired two shots into the crowd, according to Gendarmes. Two women who had nothing to do with the disturbance among a group of spectators were injured in the crossfire, but fortunately not seriously. The Gendarmes immediately stopped the parade.

“At the request of the Préfecture and the Collectivité, we have to cancel Grand Case Tuesday tomorrow, February 21. We have suggested to postpone the cancelled event to Wednesday, February 22,” organiser Calypso Events said in a statement.

Following the Saturday shooting, the Préfecture is reinforcing security around the Carnival festivities. The Mardi Gras parade is due to last until midnight in Galisbay ending with the Burning of King Momo. Police and Gendarmes will not be able to be in Marigot and Grand Case at the same time.

“Carnival is a cultural and public event. We have a large security detail around the centre of Marigot and Galisbay. We don’t want to take the risk of having a similar event to Jouvert Morning,” the Préfecture explained.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefecture-cancels-les-mardis-tuesday-over-security-concerns