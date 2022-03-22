Préfecture issues health alert for Buitoni brand Fraich’up raw dough frozen pizzas | THE DAILY HERALD

This brand of frozen pizza has been recalled due to suspected contamination.

MARIGOT–The Préfecture informs the population of an important health alert under investigation by Santé Publique France (SPF) regarding an outbreak of shigatoxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Contamination of Buitoni brand Fraich’up raw dough frozen pizza is suspected.

Some 58 potential cases (evolving) have been counted between January 10 and March 16, 2022, concerning the whole of France, including 16 children, where symptoms are detailed. Seven of the latter cases are severe with neurological impact and two children died. The pizza contamination could be linked to the current epidemic

The Buitoni company (Nestlé group) has proceeded with withdrawal/recall of the entire range of Fraich’up pizza (four cheeses, Bolognaise, Royale).

The following advice has been given to consumers if these pizzas have been purchased before March 2022: Do not eat it; take a photo of the packaging noting the references on the product (production date, expiry date, bar code, lot number); obtain a refund from the store where purchased; contact customer service tel. 800 22.32.42 (free call); then throw away the product.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefecture-issues-health-alert-for-buitoni-brand-fraich-up-raw-dough-frozen-pizzas