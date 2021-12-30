Préfecture issues measures for New Year’s Eve safety | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–To prevent spread of COVID-19 the Préfecture has taken the following measures for New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 31, to January 1, 2022.

In accordance with prefectural order no.2021/310/CAB of December 29 all establishments receiving the public must close at 2:00am. The sale of alcohol to take away as well as the consumption of alcohol on the public highway are prohibited between 6:00pm on Friday, December 31, and 5:00am on Saturday January 1.

All festivities that do not take place in an establishment open to the public, that are not exclusively private (no publicity on the organisation of the event or admission fee), or that takes place in public, must be declared in advance to the Préfecture and meet the requirements of the law.

The declaration to the Préfecture must comply with the sanitary provisions of the law to ensure a reception of the public with a health pass. The sanitary pass is a mandatory condition for all events organised in public spaces. It is essential that these provisions are scrupulously respected in order to fight effectively against spread of COVID-19 which is present on the territories and to limit its propagation as much as possible.

