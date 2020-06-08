Préfecture lifts travel restriction between French Antilles islands | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Préfecture has lifted the travel restrictions between the islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique and the territory of St. Martin.

“As part of the progressive exit from lockdown, the current health situation on our islands now permits all trips between the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Martin as of Monday, June 8,” the Préfecture said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

However, strict air travel restrictions to French Guiana remain in place.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prefecture-lifts-travel-restriction-between-french-antilles-islands